Sengun amassed 11 points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 126-107 loss to Oklahoma City.

Sengun lost the battle with Chet Holmgren in the paint, although he did end the day with a high rebound totals. Steven Adams' return to action will provide Sengun with much-needed relief, as he's carried a heavy load in Houston's undersized first unit.