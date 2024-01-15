Sengun posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes in Monday's 124-115 loss to Philadelphia.
Sengun led all Rockets in rebounds, assists and blocks while ending one point short of the 20-point mark and one board shy of a double-double in an all-around performance. Sengun has tallied at least 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 16 games this year. He has recorded at least 19 points in 14 straight contests.
