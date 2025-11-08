Sengun contributed 25 points (10-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 121-110 loss to San Antonio.

Sengun went to work banging in the post with Victor Wembanyama Friday night, and he helped hold the Spurs' superstar to a modest 22 points. Sengun is having a superb season in Houston, hitting career-highs in points (22.8), dimes (7.4), steals (1.5) and free throw percentage (74.6), and he's showing no signs of slowing down.