Sengun logged 29 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block over 36 minutes during Friday's 114-110 win over the Spurs.

Sengun dominated the fourth quarter of Friday's game to deliver the win for Houston, and he even chipped in some defensive stats after failing to do so in the opener. It's early, but Sengun has gone 10-for-12 at the charity stripe through two games, and if the big man can find his form at the line, he could easily be a top-20 player in fantasy leagues.