Sengun closed with 19 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 147-119 win over the Wizards.

Sengun came within two rebounds and two assists of a triple-double despite playing fewer than 30 minutes, a perfect example of his efficiency in a huge win for Houston. His eight assists were particularly impressive in a game where the Rockets distributed the ball exceptionally well, finishing with 40 assists as a team. Sengun's development as a facilitator continues to distinguish him from traditional centers, and his ability to contribute in scoring, rebounding and playmaking gives him a strong fantasy foundation even when his shot volume is relatively modest. He's averaging a robust 22.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game over his last six appearances, notching one triple-double and three double-doubles over that span.