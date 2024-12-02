Sengun contributed 20 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 win over the Thunder.

Sengun was only one assist shy of a triple-double in the victory but extended his current double-double streak to three games. He's hit the threshold 15 times, which has included three triple-doubles. He'll face a stiffer test Tuesday evening against Domantas Sabonis and the Kings.