Sengun finished Friday's 112-106 loss to Dallas with 19 points (6-9 FG, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 27 minutes.

Sengun didn't finish with double digits in either rebounds or assists but drew relatively close to it in both, finishing with a season-high seven assists in this one. Sengun's showing Friday is one of his better of the season, and the big man has certainly built off of a promising rookie season by delivering top-100 fantasy value to date in 2022-23. He's locked himself into a starting role for Houston, and the 2021 first-round pick could be a contributor for years to come.