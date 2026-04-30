Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Full stat line in Game 5 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 99-93 win over the Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Sengun wasn't very aggressive hunting his shot, though he delivered an efficient performance and was one of five Rockets players to score in double figures. The star big man also led the team in rebounds and dished out a game- and series-best eight assists. Additionally, he chipped in at least three combined steals-plus-blocks for the third time in the series. Sengun and the Rockets will now attempt to force a Game 7 in Friday's Game 6 in Houston.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Notches 19 points in win•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Huge double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Drops 23 points in loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Fills box score in Game 1 loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Fades injury report•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Won't play in regular-season finale•