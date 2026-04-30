Sengun supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 99-93 win over the Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sengun wasn't very aggressive hunting his shot, though he delivered an efficient performance and was one of five Rockets players to score in double figures. The star big man also led the team in rebounds and dished out a game- and series-best eight assists. Additionally, he chipped in at least three combined steals-plus-blocks for the third time in the series. Sengun and the Rockets will now attempt to force a Game 7 in Friday's Game 6 in Houston.