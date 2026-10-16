Sengun supplied 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 116-89 preseason win over the Thunder.

Sengun missed both of his three-point tries but was extremely efficient from two-point range, finishing as Houston's second-leading scorer. The star big man also paced the Rockets in rebounds and blocks while finishing second on the team in assists. He'll look to continue stuffing the stat sheet in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Mavericks.