Sengun finished with 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 114-92 victory over the Suns.

Sengun has cooled off since rattling three straight games with at least 25 points, recording now consecutive appearances without eclipsing the 20-point mark. While Sengun's role is secure, he will either serve as the team's starting power forward or center depending on personnel availability and matchup.