Sengun (groin) went through shootaround Sunday but remains questionable to face the Warriors, Lachard Binkley of SB Nation reports.
Sengun was seen going through drills at shootaround and those included full sprints basket to basket, so that's an encouraging sign. There won't be another update until closer to game time, but the presence of Sengun could provide a boost for the Rockets on both ends of the court. He's averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season.
