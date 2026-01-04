Sengun (ankle) went to the locker room early in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Sengun was seen clutching at his right ankle after falling awkwardly, and he has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Saturday's game. Clint Capela entered the game for Sengun at the 10:56 mark of the first quarter.