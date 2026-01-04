Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Goes to locker room early
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun (ankle) went to the locker room early in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Sengun was seen clutching at his right ankle after falling awkwardly, and he has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Saturday's game. Clint Capela entered the game for Sengun at the 10:56 mark of the first quarter.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Scores 20 points in return•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Available Thursday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Chance to return Thursday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Iffy for Monday•