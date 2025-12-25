Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Good to go for Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Despite calf tightness, Sengun will play on Christmas Day. In December, he's averaging 24.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks in 35.1 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Records double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Paces team with 28 points•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Double-doubles with eight dimes•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Posts triple-double in OT loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Scores 22 points in return•