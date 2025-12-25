default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sengun (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Despite calf tightness, Sengun will play on Christmas Day. In December, he's averaging 24.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks in 35.1 minutes.

More News