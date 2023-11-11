Sengun (ankle) is good to go for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Sengun warmed up a little earlier than he usually does to properly test his ankle, so we can assume that the injury responded well. He's coming off an impressive showing against the Lakers on Wednesday in which he had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists in only 25 minutes.
