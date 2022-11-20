Sengun (groin) is listed as available for Sunday's game against Golden State.
Sengun was questionable coming in due to a minor groin issue, but he's ultimately been given the green light to play. The big man will start at his usual center spot. He's coming off of an 11-point, nine-rebound, four-assist, one-steal effort in Friday's loss to Indiana.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Considered game-time decision•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Present for shootaround, still iffy•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable vs. Warriors•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Racks up five blocks against Dallas•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Comes close to double-double•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Big double-double against Magic•