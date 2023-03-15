Sengun (groin) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The center will return following a one-game absence due to a groin injury. Sengun has scored in double figures across six straight games, averaging 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals during this stretch.
