Sengun (knee) will play in Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals game against Golden State, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.
Sengun was questionable to play due to soreness in his left knee, but he's been given the green light to suit up Wednesday. In two matchups with the Warriors this season, Sengun is averaging 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks across 25.0 minutes.
