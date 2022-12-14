Sengun totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Suns.

Sengun continues to log fewer than 30 minutes despite the fact he is locked in as the starter. The coaching staff seems very resistant to giving him typical starters minutes, putting a bit of a cap on his overall upside. With that said, he still managed to record his eighth double-double of the season, as the Rockets won back-to-back games for just the second time. While he may not reach the heights we had hoped for coming into the season, he should be a solid top-90 option ROS.