Sengun produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and four steals across 28 minutes of Wednesday's 140-127 preseason win over Utah.

Sengun racked up 13 of Houston's 32 assists Wednesday. The big man now has a total of 19 dimes through two preseason games, suggesting that a ton of offense is going to be run through him in the absence of Fred VanVleet (knee). With a strong run at EuroBasket followed by a terrific start to the preseason, Sengun's fantasy arrow is pointing up.