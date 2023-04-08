Sengun ended Friday's 112-109 win over the Hornets with 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes.

Sengun was a beast on the boards Friday, pulling down a career-high 21 rebounds to go with 14 points. That makes five consecutive double-doubles for Sengun, showing just what he can do when given the minutes he deserves. Over that period he is averaging 17.4 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. What happens next season is anyone's guess but should he land a consistent 32-minute role, the top 40 remains a realistic goal.