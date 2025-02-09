Sengun exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent back injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Raptors, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.
Sengun checked out of Sunday's contest after grabbing at his back just minutes after tipoff. If the big man is unable to return, Jock Landale and Jeff Green could see a bump in minutes the rest of the way.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Drops 30 points against Dallas•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Strong all-around showing•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Monster double-double in return•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Won't play Monday•