Sengun totaled 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 135-115 loss to the Kings.

Sengun led Houston in both rebounds and assists in the contest, and by tallying a 10/10/10 line he became the youngest center in NBA history to record a triple-double, per the Associated Press. The 20-year-old has shown marked improvement in his second professional season, as he's raised his per-game output in nearly every offensive category while increasing his field-goal percentage and free-throw rate over seven points each to 54.9 percent and 78.6 percent, respectively. Over his past three games, Sengun is averaging 16.0 points, 10.7 boards and 5.0 assists while logging 31.7 minutes per contest.