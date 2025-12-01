Sengun logged 27 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 129-101 win over Utah.

After three straight games of scoring in the teens, Sengun bounced back by leading the Rockets in scoring in the afternoon contest. The fifth-year center continues to shine with increased distribution duties -- he's dished at least five assists in every game this season, and through 13 games in November he averaged 21.8 points, 9.5 boards, 6.8 assists, 0.8 threes, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals.