Sengun is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals game against the Warriors due to left knee soreness.
Sengun is in danger of missing his first game this season Wednesday due to left knee soreness. With Steven Adams (knee) also questionable, Jock Landale could receive increased playing time against Golden State.
