Sengun (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Sengun is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion. If the All-Star remains on the shelf, Steven Adams and Jock Landale will likely see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Sengun has averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 30.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Won't suit up Thursday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Active at shootaround•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Chips in 26 points Saturday•