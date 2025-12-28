Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Sengun is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to left calf tightness. If the star big man is ultimately ruled out, Steven Adams and Clint Capela are candidates for increased playing time. In nine appearances this month, Sengun has averaged 23.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks in 34.7 minutes per game.
