Sengun is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to left calf tightness.

Sengun was also listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's win over the Lakers due to the calf issue, though he suited up and recorded 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes. If he's unable to go Saturday, Steven Adams and Clint Capela are candidates for increased roles. Over his last five appearances, Sengun has averaged 19.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game.