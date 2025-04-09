Sengun is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers due to lower back soreness.
Sengun is in danger of missing his first game since March 3 due to lower back soreness. If Sengun is ultimately downgraded to out, Steven Adams and Jock Landale are candidates to receive increased playing time.
