Sengun closed Wednesday's 143-105 win over the Jazz with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 29 minutes.

The fourth-year center almost certainly would have recorded his fifth triple-double of the season had the game been closer, but Houston emptied its bench in the fourth quarter and Sengun left the court for good with about nine minutes remaining. He settled for his 44th double-double instead, including seven in the last 11 contests -- a stretch in which Sengun has averaged 17.8 points, 11.5 boards, 4.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals.