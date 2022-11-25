Sengun (groin) is expected to miss Friday's game against Atlanta due to a strained right groin.

A rash of injuries and illnesses continue to mar the start of the NBA season, and Sengun is just the latest impact fantasy player to land on the report. He apparently picked up the groin strain against the Warriors on Sunday, though the Rockets did not disclose it until Thursday's injury report. The expectation is that Sengun will miss at least one game, but Houston is entering a back-to-back so chances are he'll probably sit both halves of that. Houston may get Bruno Fernando (knee) back Friday, however, so that would help ease the blow of losing Sengun.