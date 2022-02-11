Sengun posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 21 minutes during Thursday's 139-120 loss to Toronto.

Eric Gordon (heel, personal) remained inactive, but Sengun moved back to the bench and had his quietest game of the season. Failing to score across 21 minutes of action, Sengun missed a pair of free throws as well, despite being a 70.7 percent shooter from the line. An outlier performance, the 19-year-old rookie can be excused for the occasional dud. The Rockets dealt Daniel Theis on Thursday, but his role likely wasn't substantial enough for Sengun's numbers to grow transitively.