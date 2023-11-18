Sengun closed with 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 106-100 loss to the Clippers.

Sengun moved past an ankle injury late last week and hasn't appeared to have any limitations over three appearances since then. He's been a consistent presence for the Rockets during that time, averaging 23.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes per game. The 21-year-old should continue to handle a significant role now that he's healthy.