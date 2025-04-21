Sengun amassed a team-high 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 95-85 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

While the Warriors' suffocating defense held the Rockets to 39.1 percent shooting from the floor and 20.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc, Sengun has no such troubles. The fourth-year center has scored in double digits in 10 straight appearances, averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks, and Houston may need to lean on him heavily to even the series in Game 2 on Wednesday.