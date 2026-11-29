Sengun closed Saturday's 131-93 victory over the 76ers with 21 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes.

Sengun led the Rockets in both scoring and rebounding while committing no turnovers, an encouraging development for fantasy managers in nine-category formats given his responsibilities as an offensive facilitator. His ability to generate assists from the center position remains one of the most attractive aspects of his fantasy profile, and his versatility makes him a high-end option across all formats. He's scored at least 20 points in his last four appearances, posting two triple-doubles and averaging 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in that stretch.