Sengun closed with 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Friday's 122-96 victory over the Mavericks.

The Mavericks played without both Luka Doncic (quadriceps) and Kyrie Irving (heel), so Sengun and his Rockets teammates pounced on the opportunity to take flight against a shorthanded club. Sengun led all players in the contest in both points and rebounds, notching his first double-double in two weeks in the process. The up-and-coming center continues to register his best campaign to date, posting per-game averages of 19.8 points, 9.2 boards, 5.2 assists, 0.7 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks over 31.7 minutes.