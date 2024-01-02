Sengun notched 26 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 136-113 win over the Pistons.
Sengun led all players in Monday's contest in scoring while leading the Rockets in assists and ending one dime short of a double-double. Sengun has tallied 20 or more points in six straight games, posting at least 25 points and eight assists in two games in a row.
