Head coach Ime Udoka said Monday that Sengun (ankle) is likely to miss around two weeks, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Sengun suffered a sprained right ankle in Saturday's loss to Dallas and is expected to miss an extended period. With the star big man on the shelf, Steven Adams will likely enter the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, while Clint Capela should see increased burn off the bench.

