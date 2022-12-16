Sengun is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers with a right ankle sprain, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Sengun is expected to play Saturday after injuring his ankle in Thursday's loss to the Heat. Bruno Fernando and Usman Garuba will likely see extended minutes if he's unable to play against Portland.
