Sengun fouled out of Monday's 132-123 double-overtime victory over Philadelphia after recording eight points (4-9 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes.

Sengun picked up a few early fouls in the victory but still managed to see 34 minutes of playing time. Coming up against Joel Embiid is never an easy task, something that we saw once again in this matchup. While his playing time has been frustrating of late, he did play the entirety of both overtime periods here, an indication that he is still the preferred option when it comes to the center position.