Sengun ended Friday's 139-114 loss to the Kings with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 28 minutes.

Sengun posted a 10/10/10 triple-double his last time out, and while he couldn't quite reach the same rebound and assists totals Friday, he upped his scoring to 14 points on an efficient 6-for-9 mark from the field. The big man also notched a pleasantly surprising four steals, setting a new career-high mark. Sengun's versatile skill set is a valuable asset in fantasy, and he's averaging 15.2 points, 8.0 boards, 5.3 dimes, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks over his past six contests.