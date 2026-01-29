Sengun finished Wednesday's 111-99 loss to San Antonio with 18 points (7-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes.

Sengun was forced to leave the floor briefly with what appeared to be an ankle issue, but he returned to the floor shortly after the exit. He seemed to be fine, recording three rebounds, an assist and two points after checking back into the game. Although Sengun attempted 20 shots in the game, he only connected on seven of them, a severe drop from his 15 of 17 converted shots during Monday's win against Memphis.