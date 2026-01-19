Sengun posted 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, five steals and one block over 33 minutes during Houston's 119-110 win over New Orleans on Sunday.

Sengun tied a career high with five steals during Sunday's win and finished as the Rockets' second-leading scorer behind Jabari Smith (32 points). In his five outings since returning from a three-game absence due to a right ankle injury, Sengun has averaged 20.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over 33.9 minutes per game.