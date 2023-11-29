Sengun totaled 31 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Mavericks.

There's no longer any doubt that Sengun is the focal point of Houston's offense. Over his last eight games, Sengun averaged 23.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 blocks. He does have some flaws in category leagues due to high turnovers and a below-average free throw percentage, but it's hard to complain about his recent production.