Sengun (ankle) finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three blocks in Saturday's 107-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

A right ankle sprain resulted in Sengun being listed as probable ahead of Saturday's contest, and though he was ultimately able to play, the injury may have affected his playing time. Sengun's low minutes weren't motivated by foul trouble -- he committed just one on the night -- as head coach Stephen Silas instead elected to keep a three-man center rotation in place that also featured Bruno Fernando and Usman Garuba. Sengun hasn't cleared 28 minutes in any of his last five outings.