Sengun supplied 18 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 134-109 loss to the Lakers.

Sengun had himself a productive night Sunday, putting up solid contributions on both ends of the floor. While his numbers have been somewhat inconsistent over the past couple of months, there is certainly enough there for managers to be excited about. At this point, all he really needs is a coach who is not afraid to roll him out there, no matter the situation. When projecting his value, the offseason will likely determine exactly where he goes in drafts heading into the 2023-24 campaign.