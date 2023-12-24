Sengun logged 37 points (11-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 14-17 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 victory over the Pelicans.

Sengun recorded a career-best scoring mark and was dominant against a depleted Pelicans frontcourt, meaning he was able to do everything he wanted on both ends of the court. Sengun has always been a strong fantasy asset due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet, but a more prominent role on offense would skyrocket his upside even further. On that note, Sengun is averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor over his last six appearances.