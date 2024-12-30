Sengun accumulated 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Heat.

Sengun tied his season high Sunday with 18 rebounds, a figure he set back during the Oct. 23 opener against Charlotte. It was Sengun's 22nd double-double of the season, and the showing also marked his third outing with at least 15 points and 15 boards this year. In his last 14 games, the 22-year-old big man is averaging 19.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 33.6 minutes. Sengun may not offer fantasy managers much when it comes to three-point shooting, but he should continue being one of the most productive centers in the Western Conference otherwise while pushing for his first career All-Star nod.