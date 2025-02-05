Sengun (calf) tallied 24 points (8-18 FG, 8-14 FT), 20 rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 loss to the Nets.

Sengun posted game-high marks in scoring and rebounding Tuesday, recording the first matchup of his career with 20-plus points and rebounds, albeit in a losing effort. The big man snapped a three-game absence streak due to a left calf contusion Tuesday, racking up his 22nd outing of the 2024-25 campaign with 20 or more points. The All-Star's ability to stuff the stat sheet has made him a top option across fantasy formats this season, and he has already logged 29 appearances with a double-double or better through 47 regular-season games.