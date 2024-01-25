Sengun recorded 30 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 137-131 overtime loss to Portland.

Sengun was two assists short of registering his second triple-double of the season. The young center is having a breakout year and he has registered a double-double or better in each of his last four games. Sengun is averaging 24.5 points on 54.3 percent shooting, 9.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals over 34.5 minutes per game in January.