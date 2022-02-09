Sengun finished with 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 loss to the Pelicans.

Sengun picked up his second straight start with Eric Gordon (personal) sidelined and had a solid performance, nearly posting his third double-double of the season. It remains to be seen what the Rockets will do at the trade deadline, but it's certainly possible a scenario will open up for Sengun to see more minutes down the stretch. He's seen at least 25 minutes in four straight games.